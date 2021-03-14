In-person and remote learning canceled for BPS students Monday, staff to report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In-person and remote instruction is canceled for Buffalo Public School students on Monday as the district works to restore their cybersecurity systems.

BPS says district and school based staff will report to work tomorrow.

The district and FBI are working to investigate the malware attack that knocked out much of its internet-based systems on Friday.

We’re told tomorrow will be used to “pressure test system restoration and access as well as communicate any new or required information for students to access virtual learning tools once instruction resumes.”

BPS tells us, at this point, investigators have determined that no “personally identifiable information” has been exposed as a result of the attack.

The forensic and criminal investigation into the malware attack will continue for at least two more weeks, according to the district.