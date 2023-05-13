BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Turning trauma into triumph.

That was the message of the Inaugural Buffalo Black Caucus held at Canisius College on Saturday. Zeneta Everhart came up with the idea. Her son, Ziare was one of the victims who survived the Tops mass shooting.

“For me, I got to keep my son. And so, I needed to do stuff, right? I did a lot of stuff following 5/14. But, this also came from us wanting to do something to give back to the community,” she said.

Your credit score and how it affects buying your first home was one of the topics of conversation during the caucus. Mental health, food and environmental justice, and gun violence were also on the agenda. The free event was meant to both unify and empower the Black community.

“I want to be part of the community and growth and finding ways to improve our situation, together,” said presenter and participant Jacquie Cherry.

For more information on the Buffalo Black Caucus, click here.