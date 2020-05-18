Independent Health donated, delivered about two tons of food to FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Independent Health red shirts donated and delivered about two tons of food to FeedMore Western New York this afternoon.

They also helped to host a contactless food drive today.

The need for food has increased across Western New York since the start of the pandemic.

That comes as many lost their jobs.

Independent Health has been helping the community through this crisis.

Most recently, they donated 12,000 wellness bags, with health and sanitation supplies to families in underserved communities through Buffalo Public Schools.