BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton will be running for a seat on the Buffalo Common Council in 2023, she confirmed to News 4 on Wednesday.

Walton says she will be targeting to become the next Masten District councilperson, a position currently held by Ulysees Wingo, Sr.

If Walton is elected, she would become the Buffalo Common Council’s first councilwoman since 2014, when Bonnie Russell held the University District seat. The announcement comes days after current Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced he will not seek re-election after his term ends in December.

In 2021, Walton campaigned to be the first female Mayor of Buffalo, winning the Democratic primary but losing the general election to Byron Brown, who won through write-in ballots.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.