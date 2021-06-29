India Walton says her campaign had huge spike in donations Monday as Brown announced write-in bid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton’s campaign has received a big boost in funding.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Democratic mayoral candidate announced that her campaign raised $40,000 on Monday. More than 600 individual donations contributed to the total, she says.
When a pre-primary disclosure report was filed on June 11, Walton’s committee had $27,534.55.
On Monday, incumbent four-term mayor Byron Brown announced that he would continue seeking a fifth term via a write-in campaign.
MORE | Presumptive mayor-elect says ‘game on’ following Mayor Brown’s announcement
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.