India Walton says her campaign had huge spike in donations Monday as Brown announced write-in bid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton’s campaign has received a big boost in funding.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Democratic mayoral candidate announced that her campaign raised $40,000 on Monday. More than 600 individual donations contributed to the total, she says.

When a pre-primary disclosure report was filed on June 11, Walton’s committee had $27,534.55.

I cannot express enough gratitude for the support we received yesterday. We raised $40,000 with over 600 individual donations!



But we can’t stop now. Can you donate today to help us keep up this momentum? https://t.co/t0Jp9GGqXi pic.twitter.com/WwyoZmm0py — India Walton (@Indiawaltonbflo) June 29, 2021

On Monday, incumbent four-term mayor Byron Brown announced that he would continue seeking a fifth term via a write-in campaign.

