India Walton to announce public safety platform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton is expected to reveal her public safety platform on Monday morning.
Her campaign says the plan will include proposals to improve housing and hospitals, and prevent gender-based violence and sexual assault.
Buffalo has experienced an uptick in violence this year that’s also been felt nationwide.
Buffalo has experienced an uptick in violence this year that's also been felt nationwide.

Walton's conference will take place at 9 a.m.
