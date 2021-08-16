India Walton to announce public safety platform

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton is expected to reveal her public safety platform on Monday morning.

Her campaign says the plan will include proposals to improve housing and hospitals, and prevent gender-based violence and sexual assault.

Buffalo has experienced an uptick in violence this year that’s also been felt nationwide.

Walton’s conference will take place at 9 a.m. You can watch it on WIVB.com in the video player below:

Buffalo Mayoral Race

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now