BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A man is dead following an accident Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it happened just after 9 a.m. and it appears he fell off a ladder.

He was declared dead at the scene, 75 Hayes Place.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

