Information session on coronavirus to take place in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A public information session on the coronavirus will take place in Buffalo Monday afternoon.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen will host the session, which is set to take place at The Moot Community Center (292 High St.) from 5 to 6 p.m.

“I believe there is a need to keep the community informed about protecting themselves from the spread of this virus, especially those closest to the medical campus,” Pridgen said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein will give a presentation during the meeting.

So far, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in western New York, but more than 100 people were quarantined in Erie County.