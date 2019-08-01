Inmate in critical condition at Buffalo General

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County inmate is in critical condition at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Police say a medical incident occurred at the holding center on Wednesday.

Shortly before 10 p.m. that night, deputies responded to the bathroom area of a housing cell for a medical emergency.

Members of the Division of Correctional Health arrived and started caring for the inmate, and after 15 minutes, he was able to stand and walk to the infirmary for evaluation.

But shortly after 10:30 p.m., the inmate became unresponsive.

Medical personnel initiated CPR and utilized an AED before a pulse was detected.