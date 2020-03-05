Innovative public school opens in new building with state-of-the-art kitchens, modern classrooms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An old building in Buffalo has been transformed, to help kids learn in a unique way.

“There was a time in Buffalo where buildings like this would have met a wrecking ball,” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said.

The historic CW Miller Livery Stable at 75 W. Huron sat empty for years, but is now home to the new Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. It’s an innovative school for students interested in hospitality, sports management and hotel management. The six-story building comes complete with state-of-the-art kitchens, a restaurant that will be run by high school students, modern classrooms, science labs, a library and a gym.

“This really isn’t about this building so much, it’s about building people,” Pridgen said.

It’s a space that will help students like senior Antonio Quinones. After high school he plans on going to the culinary program at NCCC, and then wants to live out his dream of becoming a successful chef.

“Thank you Buffalo Culinary, and of course all the amazing teachers for giving me all the tools to make my dreams become reality,” Quinones said.

This is the latest building to see a Renaissance, thanks to a Buffalo businessman who’s transformed numerous historic structures downtown. It was the baby of late Mark Croce. At a bittersweet ribbon cutting on Thursday, everyone who spoke mentioned the long hours Croce would put into making the building perfect for Buffalo students.

“He would call me at 7 and 8 in the morning for every detail he couldn’t get done, or thought he couldn’t get done… to parking outside and permits,” Pridgen said. “And I said, ‘Mark, I don’t get up until 8 o’clock, and he said, ‘Well you’re up now.’ He never said, ‘Do you want me to call you back?’ He would just keep talking.”

More than 500 students have already started learning at the school. They were at a temporary location while it was getting built.

This is the 8th innovative school in the Buffalo Public School system.