Inside look at the Solar Powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s been several years in the making, and this summer Western New Yorkers will finally get to see the Solar Powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel come to life.

The carousel was supposed to open last summer but construction was delayed because of the pandemic and now everything is back on course.

“We were ready to start pouring concrete, we were just waiting for the weather to break, and we ended up getting shut down for covid. We were shut down from March almost June first,” said

The roundhouse is made from Douglas Fir. It’s also equipped with energy efficient sustainable technology including Tesla solar panels.

“We forged a partnership with Tesla, up the street, and they installed a solar roof on our building, on two tiers. We have the upper tier and the lower tier. We’re trying to make the building as eco-friendly as possible,” she said. “We’re trying to also take our history, our past, and tie it to our future.”

The carousel is set to open this Memorial Day and to catch a ride on the carousel it costs only $1 and you have to wear a face mask.