BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is looking for homes in need of repair and sharing ideas on how building owners can fix them up a bit.

Taking place on a few different Saturdays this month, inspectors from the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services will be visiting south Buffalo rental homes in disrepair. This is set to happen on October 7, 14 and 28.

While there, they’ll educate owners about repairs they can make. Lead will be one of the points of focus, with National Lead Poisoning Week taking place from October 22-28.

“The Healthy Homes Walk helps to educate and hold homeowners accountable for their rental units. Some of the repairs needed can lead to lead exposure, which is dangerous, especially for young children,” Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said. “The inspectors will focus on areas throughout the city, including areas that are the focal point of the city’s lead grant program. That program helps reduce lead exposure through household repairs.”

The two areas covered by Buffalo’s lead grant program, administered by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, are Schiller Park and the upper west side.

“We want to engage residents on Saturdays when they are more likely to be home and have the time to talk with our inspectors,” Proactive Rental Inspection Program Director Aaron Figueroa said. “As much as our work is about inspections, it’s also about education and relationships.”