Installation Mass for 15th Bishop of Diocese of Buffalo set for Friday at Cathedral of St. Joseph

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 15th Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, Michael William Fisher, will be installed on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Diocese officials say the Installation Mass will begin at 2 p.m.

Additionally, they say the mass will adhere to COVID restrictions mandated by the Erie County Department of Health. The diocese says this necessitates restricting attendance only to specially-invited guests and requires social distance and masks.

Apostolic Administrator of the Buffalo Diocese, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, will be among the cardinals, archbishops, and bishops at the mass.

The diocese says a livestream of the Installation is available here.