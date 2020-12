BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Installation of the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom for the 2020-21 season has finished up.

The New York Power Authority provided News 4 with an update on Tuesday morning.

The ice boom is put in place every year in order to keep excessive ice from making its way into the Niagara River. It has been installed every year since 1964.