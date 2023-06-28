DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 14 percent of New Yorkers do not have internet access, but there’s an opportunity for some to get a discount connecting online.

A little over two years ago, Greenlight Networks started installing their new internet service in the Buffalo region.

“People are clamoring and begging for a choice because they want better speed, better service and better prices, and that’s what happens when we come to town,” the CEO of Greenlight Networks said, Mark Murphy.

Their service is now available in many areas of the City of Buffalo, including the West Side and the Elmwood Village. People in Cheektowaga also have access, and recently, News 4 got video of crews installing new lines in Depew.

“All in, we’ve got about 15,000 homes that currently can get Greenlight Service,” Murphy said.

We’re told construction has begun in North Tonawanda too.

For anyone who has access, and are struggling to afford internet, Greenlight Networks offers a discount, thanks to a federal program called the ‘Affordable Connectivity Program.’

That program offers up to $30 a month off internet bills, and a one-time discount of $100 off a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

“We charge $50 for 500 Mbps up and down, so those customers would end up paying just $20 a month,” Murphy said. “For most families who need to do the essential things, that’s more than enough speed.”

And the ACP recently opened up eligibility to more people, including residents who receive government benefits like WIC or SNAP; anyone with an income at or below the 200 percent of the federal poverty level; or anyone who’s received a Federal Pell Grant this year.

Households on tribal lands can also get an even steeper discount.

Other local providers offer this as well, including Verizon and Spectrum, thanks to the ACP. Call your provider for more information.

***