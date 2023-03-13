BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Answers about the Main Street fire on March 1 that claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno are coming soon.

Fire investigators and the ATF announced Monday that the on-site investigation at 745 Main Street is now complete and the findings will be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The site will be turned over to the Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspection Services, where an emergency demolition is scheduled to begin as early as Tuesday. The DPIS said that the demolition will take at least two weeks, which will include the removal of foundation and debris. Investigators had announced last week that the damage from the fire was estimated at $2.6 million.

“I want to thank all of the fire investigators, led by Buffalo Fire and the ATF, for their thorough and careful work over the last two weeks, that will hopefully provide a measure of closure to the community,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

On Friday, Erie County DA John Flynn said that it is still technically a criminal investigation, but he didn’t expect anything intentional to come of it.

Roads will remain closed during the demolition. Officials say Main Street between Tupper Street and Goodell Street will be closed for approximately one week while the demolition begins. In addition, Washington Street between Tupper and Goodell remains closed until further notice.

Arno’s cause of death has not yet been determined. The Buffalo Fire Department is accepting donations on behalf of Arno’s wife and 3-year-old daughter.