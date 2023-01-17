BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been accused of possessing child porn.

On Monday, 30-year-old Jamison Riling was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child. His arrest came as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in the city.

“The mission of the ICAC Task Force is to identify individuals online who are attempting to lure children to meet for sex or those disseminating child sexual abuse material,” New York State police wrote.

After his arrest, Riling was released on his own recognizance. He’s scheduled to return to court at a later date.