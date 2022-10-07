BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, crews responded to a fire on Kingsley Street in Buffalo.
The fire at the vacant residential building was reported just before 1:40 a.m. According to officials, it caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but officials are looking into it. No injuries were reported.
Latest Posts
- 665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
- Young women are trending liberal. Young men are not
- Hurricane Julia expected to form over Caribbean this weekend
- WATCH: Woman drives on California freeway with 3 wheels, sparks flying
- Investigators looking into cause of Kingsley Street fire
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.