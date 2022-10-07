BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, crews responded to a fire on Kingsley Street in Buffalo.

The fire at the vacant residential building was reported just before 1:40 a.m. According to officials, it caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but officials are looking into it. No injuries were reported.

