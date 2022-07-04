BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say a fire on Ontario Street caused an estimated $120,000 in damage early Monday morning.
First responders went to the scene near Philadelphia Street around 12:40 a.m., where they found a garage fire.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.
Latest Posts
- Biden says federal law enforcement will assist with hunt for July 4 shooter
- Ukraine, Zelensky wish US a happy July 4th, release video of military band playing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’
- Nearby July 4 events canceled after Chicago area mass shooting
- Amherst driver sent to ECMC after Tonawanda crash
- Investigators looking into cause of Ontario St. garage fire
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.