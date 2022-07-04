BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say a fire on Ontario Street caused an estimated $120,000 in damage early Monday morning.

First responders went to the scene near Philadelphia Street around 12:40 a.m., where they found a garage fire.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.

