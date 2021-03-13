Irish flag hoisted above Niagara Square ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is marking St. Patrick’s Day with the raising of the Irish flag in Niagara Square.

The event was hosted by Mayor Byron Brown, Council Member Chris Scanlon, and members of the United Irish American Association.

Scanlon says while the pandemic has now canceled two St.Patrick’s Days, it’s important to support local businesses who thrive this time of year.

“Without that support, you never know they might not be here for next St. Patrick’s Day it’s imperative that we support these communities businesses are the men and women who are always there for us when we need it when local sports teams need sponsorships and things of that nature they’re always there they always answer the call so it’s time for us to come out and support those businesses.” Councilman Chris Scanlon, South District

Councilman Scanlon says he’s already looking forward to celebrating next St. Patrick’s day, in full.