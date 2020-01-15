IRS-certified UB students will offer free tax preparation services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–IRS-certified accounting students from the University of Buffalo School of Management will provide free tax preps to individuals and families with annual income below $56,000 on both the North and South campuses.

UB says the IRS estimates using this type of service can save taxpayers $100 to $300 in preparation fees.

Free tax preps will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Preparations at the South Campus will be at 403 Hayes Hall on February 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and March 1, 7, and 8.

On North Campus, preps will take place at 110 Jacobs Management Center on March 29, April 4, 5, 11, and 12.

3 p.m. is the latest recommended arrival time.

Those who would like to participate must bring: