Is a major film production coming to Buffalo? Casting Buffalo puts out call for extras

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Is another major film shoot coming to Buffalo?

Casting Buffalo posted to their website asking for Amish-type extras for what they’re calling an upcoming Paramount Pictures feature film.

They’re looking for anyone with an awesome beard or someone who could be shaped into having a proper Amish-type appearance.

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Niagara film commissioner for more information on this and were told there was nothing he could confirm right now.

To apply, email submissions@castingbuffalo.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss