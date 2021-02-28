Is a major film production coming to Buffalo? Casting Buffalo puts out call for extras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Is another major film shoot coming to Buffalo?

Casting Buffalo posted to their website asking for Amish-type extras for what they’re calling an upcoming Paramount Pictures feature film.

They’re looking for anyone with an awesome beard or someone who could be shaped into having a proper Amish-type appearance.

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Niagara film commissioner for more information on this and were told there was nothing he could confirm right now.

To apply, email submissions@castingbuffalo.com.