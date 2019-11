BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a question on a lot of people’s minds this afternoon.

The Buffalo Zoo posted this video on their Twitter page:

It's polar bear denning season and while there is no real test to determine if a polar bear is pregnant or not, female polar bears will still den up either way. Check out some adorable footage of Luna sleeping in her den as keeper Caitlyn explains more about the denning process. pic.twitter.com/MHjmZklBtR — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) November 20, 2019

They say Luna hasn’t been outside much over the past few weeks because it’s polar bear denning season.

That’s when pregnant animals make an area to prepare for birth.

Zoo officials tell us there is no real test to find out if a polar bear is pregnant.

We’ll keep you posted with updates.