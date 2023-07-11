BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Locking your house up might be an obvious part of heading out on vacation, but there are some other steps people sometimes forget before leaving.
AAA senior insurance advisor David Kirst joined us on Wake Up to remind summer vacationers of things that could leave them vulnerable to burglary.
“You want to make sure that you’re going to make the house uninviting to break in,” Kirst told us.
In the video above, hear how people can take safe steps and rest easy while they’re far from home.
Latest Posts
- 4 Starbucks employees hospitalized after gas leak at California airport
- Advocates urge Congress to reauthorize diabetes program
- Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from California prison
- Trump won’t be considered immune in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit
- Manhunt Day 5: Reward for info on Michael Burham search upped to nearly $20k
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.