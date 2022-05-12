BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paving season is here in the Queen City and more than $70 million will go towards residential street paving, sidewalk construction and other projects.

The city will spend $10.8 million on residential paving, $7.5 million on sidewalk work and more than $52 million on infrastructure projects.

If road crews are milling and paving your street, parking restrictions will take effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wants drivers to keep their eyes peeled for crews and slow down when driving near them.

“Buffalo residents deserve well-paved streets and a smooth drive,” said Mayor Brown. “Infrastructure plays an important role in the health of our City and the strength of our economy. In partnership with the Buffalo Common Council, our significant investments in repaving streets and fixing sidewalks has touched every corner of Buffalo since 2006, and we’re ready to do more in a continued effort to restore essential roads, bolster our sense of community and keep our economy growing.”

The City of Buffalo has spent more than $320 million on infrastructure since 2006.

Here’s a look at the 2022 tentative street resurfacing list: