BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Healthcare officials are warning a spike in RSV cases across Western New York is leading to overwhelmed hospitals that are running out of room and children continue to get severely sick.

Three of Carmen Bremiller’s children ended up testing positive with RSV in October. The Lockport resident says two of them just had mild symptoms but she could tell something was wrong with her youngest daughter, Kinsley.

“RSV has been around a really long time. I have five kids and none of them have every had it before so when I did hear that they had it I knew it was serious but I didn’t think it would get to that point,” she said.

She says Kinsley, who’s a little more than a year old, started breathing fast, and then eventually stopped eating and drinking. Carmen took her to the doctors and that’s when she found out her daughter’s oxygen levels were low.

“I didn’t realize how bad off she actually was until we got to children’s,” she said. “You know they had her on full oxygen and they kept warning me to to be prepared because she might end up on a ventilator, but I didn’t think anything of it. I thought that was something that they had to say just in case.”

Kinsley remained in the ICU for three and a half weeks and more than two weeks of that, she was on a ventilator.

“A lot of people are dealing with this right now and when we were in the hospital they told me that 90 percent of them were on ventilators and 90 percent of them weren’t showing the typical signs of respiratory distress, so it can be really scary,” Carmen said.

Kinsley was healthy enough to come back home last Friday. Her mom says she is still on various medications and has doctors appointments lined up but carmen says she is doing much better. For a link to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Local healthcare officials say there has been a surge in RSV cases among children across Western New York.

“Children get infected with RSV by the age of two years, however due to the lockdown measures, due to the pandemic, many children were not exposed to RSV during that time,” Dr. Thomas Russo, with the Jacobs School of Medicine said. “So we have an expanded pool of children that are now susceptible to RSV.”