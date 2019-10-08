October observed as Italian-American Heritage Month in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — October is Italian-American Heritage Month in Buffalo, beginning with a proclamation Tuesday at City Hall.

Representatives from the Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York were welcomed by the mayor, board of education, and Delaware District Council Member Joel Feroleto.

This weekend, there will be a parade on Hertel Avenue, nicknamed “Little Italy” for its history, and a groundbreaking for the Italian Cultural Center. On Sunday, there will be a Italian Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Court Street.