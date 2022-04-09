BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of Western New Yorkers joined together to help the people of Ukraine.

Representatives from the Italian Center of Buffalo presented a check for more than $16,000 to the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center. A few weeks ago the italian center hosted a “stand together for ukraine” event.

The fundraiser brought together 42 businesses and organizations to raise money to help the war-torn country.

“The exact opposite of what we are seeing from the Russian military is the outpouring of love support and compassion from our friends around the world and in Buffalo and the Italian community,” said Emil Brandriwski, president, Dnipro Cultural Center.

All of the donations raised will be used to help the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees forced from their homes during the russian invasion.