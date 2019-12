BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Revelers in red will this weekend descend upon the Chippewa Street entertainment district for the 9th year as SantaCon is coming to town. (Oh yeah)

Last year more than 5,000 people took part in the holiday party, which this year has 10 participating establishments.

Registration is required ($10) and people who bring a new toy will get a surprise from event sponsor Red Bull and a gift card to Jim’s Steakout.