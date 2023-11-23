BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a car exploded on the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday, extra precautions were taken at the 128th Annual Turkey Trot in Buffalo to make sure runners and spectators were safe.

Thousands of runners, 14,000 to be exact, took to Delaware Avenue for what organizers call the longest consecutive running foot race in the world.

“It’s the best race in Buffalo so you have to go all out. We’re running for fun today and my husband goes along with my crazy ideas,” Brooke Langworthy of East Aurora said, wearing a turkey costume alongside her husband. “I thought it would be canceled at first, but once they ruled out terrorism, we thought that’s good and we’re good to go.”

The race raises money for the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and proceeds provide financial assistance to children and families who cannot afford to participate in the services and programs offered. Dollars donated go toward equitable access to child care, youth programs, and healthy living initiatives.

“The 128th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot is YMCA’s largest fundraiser. Each year we raise approximately $1.6 million dollars and this si going to provide equitable opportunities for families in Western New York,” Michael Baggerman, communications director for YMCA Buffalo Niagara, said.

Security was a top priority for race organizers after the vehicle explosion in Niagara Falls, which prompted some government buildings and community centers to close early on Wednesday. At the race, private security and officers were patrolling the streets while other officers were seen surveying the race from on top of buildings along the route.

“For us, it’s business as usual when it comes to the Turkey Trot. The number one thing we always want to stress to people is safety comes first and this is going to be a safe event for everyone,” Baggerman added.

Retired Buffalo Police Captain and security consultant Jeff Rinaldo, whose company Vista Security Group is in charge of security for the Turkey Trot, called the security apparatus for the event “massive.” It includes cooperation with local, county and state law enforcement agencies. He spoke with News 4 on Wednesday.

“It’s a very well planned out and thought out event, and we do, working with the law enforcement, talk about contingencies and what ifs, and things of that nature,” Rinaldo said. “So I think people should enjoy the Turkey Trot. I think they should feel safe attending it.”

Runners said they were happy when the race announced it was still on Wednesday evening, saying they feel safe.

“They’re obviously taking it very seriously. There were metal detectors [at the Convention Center] and I think that makes us feel even more safe,” Matt Langworthy of East Aurora said.

“Honestly, I always see a lot of police presence and stuff like that and I feel very comfortable,” Joshua Sokolofsky of Buffalo said.

The annual tradition is the ‘sole’ of the holiday for some runners who get a little bit of exercise with their friends and family before their feast.

“It has a really great running community and honestly the fact that it’s super cold out on Thanksgiving Morning it’s great,” Sokolofsky said.

Michael Brannigan won the race and was the fastest male runner with a time of 24:59 while Ellie Orie of Orchard Park was the fastest female runner with a time of 27:23. A post-race party was held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Donations are still being accepted to benefit the YMCA and its programs.