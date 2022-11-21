KAISERTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The clean-up has only just begun in the City of Buffalo. Officials say 95 percent of the city’s streets have had at least one snow plow pass down them. They say crews plan to finish the final five percent by the end of the night.

Neighbors in Kaisertown are among the last people to get plowed out in the city. They are frustrated, not just with the city, but also with other residents who didn’t heed the travel warnings.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ria Blamawski said.

A historic storm is now a historic clean up for many residents like Blamawski and her neighbors on Gorski Street. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says most of the city’s streets were treated and said residents needed to understand the severity of the storm, which dropped several inches per hour. He said it is difficult to keep up with that snowfall rate.

“Where are our taxes going? Somebody help us out. Get us out of here!” Blamawski added. “I’m very disappointed in the amount of time that it took for that to happen.”

Mayor Brown said tax dollars go toward many programs, including snow removal. He said without assistance from New York State and private contractors, the city would be in worse shape on Monday.

“Taxes go to a lot of different things that people are asking for all of the time. So their streets were plowed,” Mayor Brown said.

The city spent more than $260,000 on private contractors so far. A final total of storm related expenses has not been calculated yet.

All travel bans have been lifted in Erie County, including in hard hit Kaisertown. Residents there say cars were stuck in the middle of narrow neighborhood roads and that kept plows avoiding their streets for days.

“A plow actually bypassed our street because there were cars stuck in the street. They weren’t following the ban, so that’s a big reason why it was happening so slow,” Christina Guerin of Kaisertown said.

Some residents even commend the city’s efforts to keep roads clear.

“The city’s been doing great. Their work and everything. I’m pleased. It’s just the people who wouldn’t stay home like they are supposed to,” Laura Sobczak said.

Residents were concerned about safety most of all, especially for neighbors who are elderly or have chronic medical conditions.

“I have a heart condition and for me, I’ve had medical teams here quite often. To try to get somebody in here, you couldn’t,” Sobczak added.

“We have been able to assist people who need to go to dialysis, chemo, people who needed heart medication,” Mayor Brown continued.

As those front loaders made their way down Gorski Street Monday night, neighbors were breathing easier.

“I just offered them all free coffee. I love it. I’m just so happy. We’re going to be able to get out,” Sobczak concluded.

The clean up process is still far from over. Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city will move on to phase two, which is snow removal. That means more high lifts and more dump trucks taking snow out of neighborhoods like Kaisertown.