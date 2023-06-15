BUFFALO, NY.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of runners laced up Thursday for the 41st Corporate Challenge.
Hosted by J.P. Morgan, the 3.5-mile race kicked off in Delaware Park and had a total of 7,011 employees from 235 companies running.
This year’s individual winners were William Hilbert, who represented MOOG, in the men’s division with a time of 17:04 and Cassie Woody, representing Excelsior Orthopaedics, won the women’s division with a time of 21:12.
The 10 largest companies, in terms of participation, were Moog, Buffalo Public Schools, Ingram Micro, Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, HSBC, Citigroup, ACV, National Fuel, and Excelsior Orthopaedics.
According to a press release, this year also saw a 19 percent increase in entrants from the 2022 turnout.
