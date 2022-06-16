BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will be in person once again for the first time in three years.

Thursday night’s race will kick off at 6:25 p.m. and span 3.5 miles. It’s estimated that around 6,000 people among 206 companies will be participating.

Money raised through the event will go toward the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

A shuttle from Buffalo State College will be provided for runners, and they’re encouraged to use it. Either way, traffic is going to be very heavy around the college and Delaware Park between 4 and 6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Most of western New York, including Erie County, is under a heat advisory through 6 p.m. Take a look at the latest forecast here.