BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sabres captain Jack Eichel purchased 5,000 PPE masks from hockey equipment maker Bauer.

The masks will be distributed to various hospitals throughout Western New York.

“The dedication to Western New York that they continue to show is incredible. I am happy to work with my friends at Bauer to purchase these masks. Hopefully, they will help play a part in keeping our hospital workers safer and healthier,” Eichel said.