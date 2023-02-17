BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former employee paints a picture of his time at the south Buffalo Tesla Gigafactory 2 as one of broken promises, deflated hope and disagreements between sites.

The worker, who has chosen to speak to News 4 anonymously under the name Peter, spent six months as a data analyst in Tesla’s Autopilot program in 2021. At first, everything seemed great.

“When we started, we got a sign-on bonus of, I want to say, I think $2,400 in stocks or something,” Peter told me.

A promotion came about two weeks before his last day at Tesla, but it wasn’t the promotion he had been chasing for months — the desired one that had seemed so sure, not only for him, but others in the same position.

During his time at Tesla, Peter sought to become a team lead, and it really seemed like it was going to happen, too. Instead, he says the promotion he did receive didn’t even initially come with a pay bonus.

“I asked her what my raise would be.” To his surprise, Peter said he was told he wouldn’t be getting any more money in his paychecks, just more Tesla stock — stock that he couldn’t keep after leaving the company.

He says more money did eventually come through in the form of back pay.

“I think we started at like, $18.70/hour and I got bumped up to like, $22/hour,” Peter said. “They gave me the back pay because I was supposed to get it but the supervisor at the time just didn’t do that for whatever reason.”

Peter made a lot of friends early on at Tesla, people he became very close with. Within one year of his departure, most of them had left, too.

“The work environment was really good,” Peter says of the start. “It was really cool, especially after the pandemic, we’re all just kind of socially awkward from sitting alone and hiding from the world for a year, and all of a sudden, we’re all just around each other. Everything was really good.”

But the sunny days didn’t last for long, Peter says. The process of promotion was problematic, to where some positions seemed “unattainable” in his eyes.

“You just get s— on every week and you’re like, ‘Wow, they don’t care about us at all.'”

The praise he and his teammates received, especially in the absence of a lead at times, gave Peter the impression that a significant step up was in his future. He was encouraged to apply to be a lead.

But even the attempts to become one were less than ideal. Peter says he would be told that applications to be a lead would be sent out during a specific week, but no time or even day was specified.

Working a pretty average day shift, Peter says he would receive notice at approximately 7 p.m. that it was time to apply — a process which he says included charts and an essay of sorts. And he says he was only given about four hours to get it done with hardly any notice.

“We all did. None of us got it,” Peter said of he and his team’s applications to become leads. “I think over six months, there were probably like three or four more opportunities to become a lead, and they always pulled me aside and were like, ‘You got this, man. You’re perfect for it.'”

In what he described as a four-step interview process, he says, “I’d get like one step less every time.”

“We’d all write the same thing, but, it sounds bad, but they would just pick the people that you know aren’t going to like, start s—.”

Peter never did become a lead — a promotion he believes would have brought him “25-something” per hour and a big boost in stocks.

“We figured out that we were getting lied to from the beginning,” Peter said. “The recruiters all told us super different things.”

Tesla Workers United tells News 4 that more than 30 workers were recently fired from the south Buffalo plant after employees there made an attempt to unionize earlier in the week.

“The unionizing thing — that makes a lot of sense,” Peter says. “People would talk about that sometimes when I was there and everybody would be like ‘Dude, shut up, you start saying that s—, you’re going to get f—– fired.'”

Discrepancies between Tesla’s Buffalo and San Mateo standards for work caused problems, too, Peter said. It even felt like a rivalry at times.

“Your work basically got graded, like homework,” Peter said of quality assurance in the company. Sometimes work that took place in Buffalo would get checked over by those in California.

“It was almost like they were going by different rules sometimes.”

Tesla says performance review cycles for employees take place every six months.

“In the worst case, if an employee fails to meet their performance expectations they will be let go,” Tesla says.

Peter said the discrepancies between offices wouldn’t have affected his pay until an incentive program was introduced. Better work was to be rewarded with bonuses, but Peter says those didn’t happen.

“People would bring them up in meetings and stuff, and be like, ‘You guys told us there was gonna be bonuses, and they would just gloss over it. They wouldn’t even talk about it.”

It was announced this past June that Tesla’s San Mateo Autopilot office was closing.

A couple months of Peter’s time at Tesla was also spent training newer employees. The employees he trained were producing exemplary work, but even showing that evidence didn’t get him the promotion he sought.

Somewhat sarcastically, Peter tells me “My favorite way of describing it was ‘I’m in jail with my friends.”

Tesla says it acquired SolarCity in 2016, and the following year, the company started producing solar cells and modules at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility on South Park Avenue. New production lines were added in 2019.

At the end of 2021, Tesla was employing more than 1,600 people in Buffalo. If they had not met their hiring goals, they would have been at risk of being fined tens of millions of dollars.

“At the close of the 2021 reporting period, Tesla’s New York State headcount reportedly stood at 2,265 — including the Gigafactory headcount in Buffalo of 1,636,” Empire State Development said in a statement.

In response to the recent employee terminations, Tesla says they were not “in response to a new union campaign,” instead saying that the employees the company let go were identified on February 3, before the announcement of the union campaign.

“Approximately 4 percent of the employees on the Autopilot labeling team in Buffalo were exited as a result of this performance review cycle,” Tesla says.

Tesla says its review processes take place globally, and are “not localized to Buffalo.”

Both Governor Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have weighed in on the firings that took place at Gigafactory 2. Poloncarz says he “was shocked” to learn of them.

“I have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the men and women of organized labor and do so today with the fired workers,” Poloncarz said.

A spokesperson for Hochul echoed a similar sentiment.

“Governor Hochul supports workers’ rights to unionize and has supported unionization efforts and labor movements across the state,” the spokesperson said. “We expect all companies operating in New York to follow federal and state employment law, and our office is closely monitoring the situation.”

Since the firings, the National Labor Relations Board shows that an allegation against Tesla has been filed.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.