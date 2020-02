BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Janet Jackson is coming to the KeyBank Center during her Black Diamond World Tour.

The singer will be in Buffalo on July 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at Noon. Prices range from $49.95 to $184.95. Those looking to get tickets can go to Tickets.com or LiveNation.com when they’re available.