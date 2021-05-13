Blue Jays making history in Buffalo, but tickets could make misery for fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The return of Major League Baseball to the Queen City is an exciting time for sports fans, but it can also lead to disappointment. Consumer watchdogs are warning baseball buffs about ticket scams.

The Blue Jays game against the Miami Marlins on June 1 is going to be one for the record books. This will be the first time in more than 130 years fans will be in the stands for a Major League Baseball game in Buffalo, but the name of the game might also be “caution.”

Authorities are trying to balance good sense with the sense of history coming to Sahlen Field on June 1.

“It is good news because now we get Major League Baseball here in Buffalo, New York, for at least the month of June and that is fantastic,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

But Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is cautioning baseball fans against getting too carried away, especially when it comes to tickets. Flynn points out there are only two legitimate ways to get tickets for the upcoming Blue Jays baseball games.

“Is through the Blue Jays’ website — through Major League Baseball or StubHub. Any other ticket outlet, or app that is out there, is potentially a scam,” he says.

Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau told us, “When you Google ‘Blue Jays tickets in Buffalo’ there’s about 8 or 9 ads that pop up first.”

Melanie McGovern says some of those ads are ticket brokers, others may be scams, but tickets for the Blue Jays’ games are not even on sale yet.

“You don’t want to click on any of those ads. You are not guaranteed a ticket, you are not guaranteed a seat, and you don’t know if those are fraudulent websites or not. So the best place to go is to Blue Jays’ website to get the tickets,” added McGovern.

McGovern says the only tickets the Blue Jays are guaranteeing are those sold through their website and StubHub.. fans won’t even be able to get tickets to the Jays’ games through the Bisons’ ticket office.

“One of the ticket broker websites I clicked on for the Marlins versus Blue Jays game had a map of the Rogers Center. The games are obviously not at the Rogers Center.”

Remember, Blue Jays’ tickets are digital, no paper tickets, only a special code on your smartphone.

Also, these are major league tickets — not the Bisons, so fans might be in for a case of sticker shock.. especially when the Yankees come to town next month.