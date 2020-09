BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Toronto Blue Jays return to Sahlen Field tonight to host the New York Yankees.

Tonight’s contest kicks off a six-game homestand for the Jays.

Toronto has won 15 of their past 22 games and are in the thick of the playoff race.

First pitch versus the Yankees is set for 6:37 this evening.

The Yankees return to the Queen City for another three-game series against the Jays two weeks from today.