“Jazz on the Plaz” begins Friday at Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, “Jazz on the Plaz” will kick off at Seneca One Tower’s west plaza.

Those looking to hear the music can head over to Seneca and Main streets.

Jazz Buffalo is partnering on the project, and they say there will be a chance to hear tons of different styles.

Seneca One will begin holding free, live concerts from 5-7 p.m. every Friday until September. However, next week’s event will take place on Thursday, the 17th, because of the Blue Jays-Yankees game.

Various food trucks will be there, and a variety of beer and wine. If you’re fully vaccinated, you won’t need to wear a mask.

Friday evening’s performers are The Jay/Sharptet, who will bring notes inspired by greats like Miles Davis.

