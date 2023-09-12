BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Professional puppeteer Jeff Dunham will make a return to the KeyBank Center as part of his Still Not Canceled tour early next year.

The ventriloquist will be bringing his cast of characters to the Buffalo arena on Jan. 10.

A globe-trotting comedian, Dunham’s most recent Comedy Central special, Me The People, aired in November and became the network’s highest-rated stand-up comedy special since his 2020 program, Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special. The latter was the network’s highest-rated special in five years.

Pre-sale tickets will be available this weekend, starting Friday at 10 a.m., while the public sale will follow on Monday morning. A portion of the ticket sales will go toward charities and charitable organizations.

When they’re available, tickets can be purchased here.