BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will make his return to Buffalo on February 22.

The comedian is set to bring his wacky cast of characters to the KeyBank Center as part of his new international tour JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?

Tickets for the show go on sale October 7 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at the KeyBank Center box office, Tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.