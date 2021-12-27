Jeff Preval joins News 4 as reporter and weekend anchor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeff Preval is bringing his more than 12 years of experience in broadcast journalism to News 4.

Preval, who is no stranger to Buffalo, is joining News 4 as a weekend anchor and reporter.

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Preval first worked in New York City and Pennsylvania before coming to the Queen City in 2012.

After spending time as a desk assistant at WCBS, the Hofstra University graduate eventually made the move to WTAJ in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he covered the infamous Penn State-Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Preval is excited to join the team. He currently calls Niagara County his home — one he shares with his wife and two children.

