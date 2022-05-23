BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, Greater Refuge Temple of Christ Church hosted a concert to help lift the spirits of the community following the Tops mass shooting where 10 people were killed.

On stage at the Jefferson Avenue church were some of the biggest names in gospel music, such as Hezekiah Walker and Bebe Winans.

Bishop Robert Sanders, Jr. called it “an opportunity for the community to come together to embrace peace, to embrace love.”

“They could be somewhere else, but they are here, imparting the gifts that God has given to them,” Sanders said.

Hundreds of people were in attendance.

Watch News 4 any time here.