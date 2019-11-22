Jeffrey Gundlach putting $10 million more toward Albright-Knox

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A billionaire with roots in western New York is putting even more money into the expansion of the Albright-Knox.

The gallery, which is temporarily closed, is undergoing major changes before reopening in a couple years.

It’s all due to an expansion project, which includes a 29,000 square-foot addition to be connected to the existing campus on Elmwood Avenue.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was among the people who came to town on Friday for the AK360’s project’s groundbreaking.

In the past, Jeffrey Gundlach already promised millions of dollars for the project, and on the day of the groundbreaking, he announced that even more was coming; $10 million more to be precise.

Before the Albright-Knox Art Gallery reopens, the Buffalo AKG Museum is expected to open this coming spring.

This new building will be on the Elmwood Avenue/Iroquois Drive side of the campus and feature an education wing as well as underground parking.