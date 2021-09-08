Jemal, the only bidder, purchases Hyatt Regency

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the only bidder, Douglas Jemal is the new owner of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Buffalo.

In a foreclosure auction, Jemal bid $15 million for the building, which has been closed since March 2020.

Jemal’s company, Douglas Development, owns a number of buildings in the Queen City, including Statler City and Seneca One Tower. Additionally, he owns property in Washington D.C.

MORE | Douglas Jemal announced as new owner of Statler City

In one of Donald Trump’s final acts as President, Jemal was pardoned for a 2006 conviction for wire fraud. His sentence was probation.

The pardon stemmed from Jemal’s work rebuilding a number of urban settings, according to a statement from White House officials.