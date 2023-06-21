BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More asylum seekers are arriving in Western New York Wednesday night and Jericho Road is spearheading efforts to give them a welcoming hand. The folks at Jericho Road will tell you, this isn’t anything that’s new for them.

“We’ve been caring for asylum seekers through our shelter at VIVE,” said Katharine Grainge, who’s the director for advocacy. “The amount of people coming through is just a little more than we normally see.”

We hear often about the numbers of asylum seekers making their way to WNY, but we don’t always get to put a face to one of these numbers. Today, Jericho Road shared who Alexandre Nseka is.

“I’ve learned how kind and brave Alexandre is. How resilient Alexandre is,” said Abigail Grainge, who’s a family nurse practitioner at Jericho Road.

Nseka, fled his country in Africa with his wife and three children to seek asylum here in Western New York.

“People seek asylum for multiple different reasons and in Alexandre’s case, it was political asylum that he was seeking,” said Abigail. “He had political prosecution in his home country of Angola

“These people are leaving their country not because they want to but because they have to and they’re seeking security for themselves and their family,” Abigail continued.

With the help of places like Jericho Road, Nseka was able to find housing for his family and also quality healthcare, which he found out he would need more than ever.

Shortly after arriving in Western New York, he was told he had terminal cancer.

“As he and his family were making their home here in Buffalo and getting accustomed to how things are, you know, new culture, new language he almost immediately had that to navigate through and start treatment for,” said Abigail.

But even though his journey took a completely different turn, his destination remained the same–to make sure his family is taken care of.

“He asked me, with tears in his eyes, ‘Will I have the opportunity to work for a few months and leave money for my family,? That’s all I want,'” said Abigail.

Nseka, is one of many asylum seekers, wanting a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

“A lot of times people will come into the country with only the clothes on their back. Maybe a few others, I’ve been asking this question as I do the intake with them, I’ll ask ‘how many shirts do you have?’ and frequently I’m hearing they have two [or] just one, just the one I’m wearing”

Around 100 asylum seekers have been bused in from New York City.

News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz asked Jericho Road if there’s any amount that would be too much for them and they said, no. They are prepared, because of the funding New York City is providing, and because of the partnerships with other local organizations.

Since his diagnosis, a GoFundMe has been started for Neska and his family. To donate, click here.