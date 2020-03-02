Jerry Sullivan joins News 4 digital team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jerry Sullivan is joining News 4 as a Digital Content Feature Writer for WIVB.com.

Sullivan for 29 years worked for The Buffalo News, where his work was unflinchingly opinionated, widely-read and ignited many a debate among fans.

As the News 4 Sports department continues to cover the Bills and Sabres on air and online, Sullivan, in a newly-created position on our digital team, will pursue unmistakably original local stories and provide a unique perspective.

Sullivan started in 1989 with the News as a general sports columnist, and covered the Olympics, Final Fours, World Series, Stanley Cup Finals, high school sports and other pursuits of interest.

He became the lead Bills columnist in 2001 and through his columns, TV, radio, the internet and social media, his stature grew far beyond Western New York, as we all know Buffalo fandom is worldwide.

Jerry Sullivan will begin _________