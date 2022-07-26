BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through the federal Uniting for Ukraine program, at least 100,000 Ukrainians will be admitted to the United States as they flee a country under invasion by Russia.

Those who arrive will be in the United States for a two-year period of parole. Here’s how the program works:

A Ukrainian seeking to come here will first need a financial sponsor in the United States for the duration of their stay. The American must file a declaration of financial support. The government will then make sure they’re able to financially support someone.

On Tuesday morning, Dr. Molly Carr, the CEO of Jewish Family Services of WNY, was at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo for an announcement. She says Jewish Family Services of WNY (JFS) was approached by Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) with a funding offer for resources for sponsorship circles and behavioral health services for people coming here.

“Sponsorship circles allow JFS to work with teams of volunteers to provide extended support while also ensuring that professional JFS staff are available to provide trauma care and counseling,” Dr. Carr said.

These sponsorship circles are made up of at least five people. Last week, JFS held two informational sessions on becoming a sponsor. Two more sessions will be held on August 2 (Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, Buffalo) and August 4 (Jewish Community Center, Getzville) at 6 p.m.

JFNA is collaborating with The Shapiro Foundation in this effort. More information on the Uniting for Ukraine program can be found here. Information on opportunities to help through Jewish Family Services can be found here.