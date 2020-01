MIAMI, FL (WIVB)–Bills legend Jim Kelly received a special honor last night.

He was a 2020 honoree for the Pat Summerall Award at the Legends for Charity dinner in Miami.

The award is given each year to honor a national broadcaster or prominent sports personality.

It’s meant to highlight someone with an outstanding career who’s made a significant impact in their community.

The Legends for Charity dinner benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.