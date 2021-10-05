Job fair and resume writing workshop taking place in Buffalo on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A job fair and resume writing workshop is set to take place at the Eve Educational Opportunity Center in Buffalo (555 Ellicott Street) on Wednesday.

The event, which is sponsored by the Office of Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Roswell Park, is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m.

Positions looking to be filled include those in clinical care, nursing, cancer prevention and others.

Attendees can park for free.